South Africa: Mihalik Murder - Three to Go On Trial in High Court

20 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Tammy Petersen

The State has a list of 26 witnesses in their case against three men accused of a suspected hit on Cape Town advocate Pete Mihalik and the attempted murder of his two children.

Sizwe Biyela, Nkosinathi Khumalo and Vuyile Maliti appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court where the matter was transferred to the Western Cape High Court for a pre-trial conference on November 29.

The three, who were denied bail after Magistrate Greg Jacobs found the State had prima facie evidence that they had been part of the "well-organised and meticulous planning" of Mihalik's murder, are being held at separate prisons in the province.

They face charges of murder, two of attempted murder, as well as possession of an unlicensed gun and ammunition following the killing of Mihalik while he was dropping off his children near Reddam House Atlantic Seaboard School in Green Point, Cape Town, on October 30.

The State charges that Biyela and Khumalo were brought to Cape Town from KwaZulu-Natal to carry out a hit, allegedly instructed by Maliti.

The three, together with a fourth unidentified suspect, allegedly travelled in two cars - a VW Polo and a Renault Clio - both spotted on CCTV footage in the area a day before Mihalik was killed, as well as the morning of the shooting.

Khumalo was arrested less than an hour after Mihalik was gunned down. A traffic officer pulled over the Clio he was driving and the VW Polo behind him for ignoring a stop sign.

High-profile defence advocate Mihalik had a diverse client list, from property mogul Jason Rohde, who was found guilty of the murder of his wife Susan, to businessman and alleged Cape Town underworld figure Nafiz Modack, currently on trial in an extortion case.

Among the names on the witness list are the traffic officer who took Khumalo to the police station after the traffic infringement, SAPS detective Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear who investigated the murder, and officials from Vodacom and Cell C who are expected to use cellphone billing to show the three men were in conversation with one another in the days leading up to and on the day Mihalik was shot dead.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.