South Africa: City of Joburg Agrees On a Pact With Trade Unions

On Monday, Joburg City Mayor Herman Mashaba announced a memorandum of understanding between his administration and trade unions to normalise fraught labour relations.

During a press briefing at the Johannesburg City offices, Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba unveiled a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between his office and two trade unions, the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) and the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (IMATU).

For Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba, labour relations with the unions had been "compromised" by the previous ANC administration over the years, with "crippling strikes used to undermine" the municipality by party factional infighting.

Mashaba cited the 2015 extended strike by Pikitup workers that left the City with uncollected garbage on the streets as an example of how bad labour relations between the different parties had affected the residents.

According to the mayor, the strike could have been avoided and this MOU seeks to create an environment where strikes are a last resort after exhausting every channel of negotiations.

The MOU comes days before Mashaba faces a vote of no confidence during Thursday's City Council meeting, which will be tabled by the ANC who have been gunning to oust the mayor since his term started in...