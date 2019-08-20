South Africa: City of Joburg Agrees On a Pact With Trade Unions

19 August 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Nkateko Mabasa

On Monday, Joburg City Mayor Herman Mashaba announced a memorandum of understanding between his administration and trade unions to normalise fraught labour relations.

During a press briefing at the Johannesburg City offices, Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba unveiled a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between his office and two trade unions, the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) and the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (IMATU).

For Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba, labour relations with the unions had been "compromised" by the previous ANC administration over the years, with "crippling strikes used to undermine" the municipality by party factional infighting.

Mashaba cited the 2015 extended strike by Pikitup workers that left the City with uncollected garbage on the streets as an example of how bad labour relations between the different parties had affected the residents.

According to the mayor, the strike could have been avoided and this MOU seeks to create an environment where strikes are a last resort after exhausting every channel of negotiations.

The MOU comes days before Mashaba faces a vote of no confidence during Thursday's City Council meeting, which will be tabled by the ANC who have been gunning to oust the mayor since his term started in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Business
Governance
Labour
Urban Issues
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.