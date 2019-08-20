South Africa: The 'Make South Africa Work Again' Manifesto

19 August 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Paul Hoffman

We need a broad consensus on what needs to be done to rescue the country from failure as a modern state. Accountability Now offers a draft Manifesto to make South Africa Work Again.

The number one concern of most adult people living in South Africa today is to have and keep a job. Far too many, especially among the young, do not have any job at all. Far too many graduates and matriculants do not have any economically useful skills and are unemployable as a result. Far too many school-leavers are fit for no work of the kind available in today's economy apart from scarce unskilled and semi-skilled jobs.

Far too many possible investors, the real job creators for South Africans, are put off by a variety of factors currently looming large over the economy of South Africa: will revolutionary populism destroy the viability of the country; will expropriation without compensation make investment in South Africa a very bad bet; will the lights stay on; will the banking system survive Ace; will infrastructure be available; will the rule of law hold; will the labour laws stymie investment; will South Africa avoid an IMF bailout; will any possible bailout be good...

