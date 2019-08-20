South Africa: To Build a More Inclusive Society, the State Needs to Win Back the Trust of the People

19 August 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Imraan Buccus

The South African crisis isn't just about State Capture and a corrupt and sometimes criminal faction of the ruling party trying to get its hands on opportunities for patronage. It is also about a lack of ideas.

I'm writing from Kampala in Uganda. It's not regarded as a popular city in Africa. But it's a tree-lined, temperate city that bustles with traffic, like New Delhi, and thousands of tourists visit.

There's something about Kampala that intrigues the soul. The views from the Gaddafi mosque are mind-blowing - the slums of Katwe on one end and upmarket buildings on the other.

Beyond the city's sights and sounds, I'm fortunate that my work here takes me to Makerere University. Once considered the Harvard of Africa, this is one of Africa's foremost institutions.

This university is the alma mater to many post-independence African leaders, including Ugandan president Milton Obote and Tanzania president Julius Nyerere. And today it's is home to Mahmood Mamdani who, along with Achille Mbembe, is often considered Africa's leading intellectual.

But the university is not what it was. Mamdani's 2007 book Scholars in the Marketplace is an important study of how neoliberal pro-market reforms seriously compromised scholarship at Makarere. In...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Southern Africa
South Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.