South Africa: To Build a More Inclusive Society, the State Needs to Win Back the Trust of the People

opinion

The South African crisis isn't just about State Capture and a corrupt and sometimes criminal faction of the ruling party trying to get its hands on opportunities for patronage. It is also about a lack of ideas.

I'm writing from Kampala in Uganda. It's not regarded as a popular city in Africa. But it's a tree-lined, temperate city that bustles with traffic, like New Delhi, and thousands of tourists visit.

There's something about Kampala that intrigues the soul. The views from the Gaddafi mosque are mind-blowing - the slums of Katwe on one end and upmarket buildings on the other.

Beyond the city's sights and sounds, I'm fortunate that my work here takes me to Makerere University. Once considered the Harvard of Africa, this is one of Africa's foremost institutions.

This university is the alma mater to many post-independence African leaders, including Ugandan president Milton Obote and Tanzania president Julius Nyerere. And today it's is home to Mahmood Mamdani who, along with Achille Mbembe, is often considered Africa's leading intellectual.

But the university is not what it was. Mamdani's 2007 book Scholars in the Marketplace is an important study of how neoliberal pro-market reforms seriously compromised scholarship at Makarere. In...