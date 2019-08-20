Gambia: Arrest! Arrest! Arrest! for What?

20 August 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

In a normal situation the law enforcement officers have the upper hand to receive information, conduct investigation, effect arrest on the basis of evidence, prefer charges and take accused persons for prosecution. If all these processes are done without fear or favour, affection or ill will, in line with due process, the law would take its course for the common good.

On the other hand, when conflict occurs and civil disobedience becomes the order of the day, law and order breaks down and mob justice becomes the order of the day. Under such circumstances one cannot talk about fighting crime through arrests and prosecution. Instead one has the duty to conduct crisis management and resolution in order to go back to a normal state. This is what has been achieved during the past incidents of civil disobedience. Hence the state should go back to the drawing board, look at where it has gone wrong and others have gone wrong in order to educate itself and others on how to prevent civil disobedience.

It is therefore hoped that the state will develop expertise in criminology and start to develop a template on how to handle crises as well as to build peace after a crisis.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.