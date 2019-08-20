South Sudan's Kiir Meets With Darfur Rebel Leader

14 August 2019
The East African (Nairobi)
By John Adukata

South Sudan President Salva Kiir on Wednesday the head of Darfur rebel faction Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) Dr Gibril Ibrahim Mohammed in efforts to restore peace and stability in the northern neighbour Sudan.

In a statement, the South Sudanese presidency said that the meeting was a follow-up of President Kiir's commitment to reconcile armed groups with the ruling military junta.

"The efforts of President Kiir to bring peace to Sudan are geared towards ensuring that all the rebel movements in Sudan end the on-going political turmoil and accept peace as they work collectively with the leadership of the Transitional Military Council and the Freedom and Change movement," reads the statement.

The meeting comes days after President Kiir met with other opposition leaders to solve the political crisis in Khartoum since the ousting of former President Omar al-Bashir in April.

"Peace and stability in the neighbouring Sudan means the same for South Sudan," the statement added.

Read the original article on East African.

Copyright © 2019 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.