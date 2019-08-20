South Sudan's Kiir Meets With Darfur Rebel Leader

South Sudan President Salva Kiir on Wednesday the head of Darfur rebel faction Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) Dr Gibril Ibrahim Mohammed in efforts to restore peace and stability in the northern neighbour Sudan.

In a statement, the South Sudanese presidency said that the meeting was a follow-up of President Kiir's commitment to reconcile armed groups with the ruling military junta.

"The efforts of President Kiir to bring peace to Sudan are geared towards ensuring that all the rebel movements in Sudan end the on-going political turmoil and accept peace as they work collectively with the leadership of the Transitional Military Council and the Freedom and Change movement," reads the statement.

The meeting comes days after President Kiir met with other opposition leaders to solve the political crisis in Khartoum since the ousting of former President Omar al-Bashir in April.

"Peace and stability in the neighbouring Sudan means the same for South Sudan," the statement added.