South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Gauteng Dams Levels

press release

The levels of Gauteng dams have this week notched up to new highs as the province braces itself for summer rainfalls that are expected to recharge the dams even further.

Put together, this week's levels have increased from 89.6% last week to 90.5%. During the same week last year, the dams floated a few shades below 100% at an impressive 99.9%

Recording an upturn this week, the Rietvlei Dam rose from 71.9% last week to 86.0%. At the preceding year at the same period the dam stood at 93.4%, indicating a slight decline since then.

On the contrary, the Roodeplaat Dam has moved to lower levels this this week. The dam fell to 96.3% after it stood at 97.5 last week. The present levels of the dam are lower compared to those of the corresponding period last year when it stood at 100.2%.

Similarly, the Bronkhorstspruit Dam inched down slightly this week. Last week the dam was at 83.9% and is presently hovering at 83.8%. Last year at the same week the dam was at 100.3%.

Both the Accord and the Klipdrift dams remain unchanged from last week's 101.8%

At the corresponding period last year, the Accord Dam was 103.8% full while the Klipdrift recorded 99.6% for the same period.

While the Department of Water and Sanitation is pleased with the current levels of the Gauteng dams, it also appeals to all water users in the province to heed the call to put to practice water saving tips. The Department wishes to reinforce messages of water conservation given the erratic weather conditions might throw the province in any situation.

Issued by: Department of Water and Sanitation