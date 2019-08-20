Mozambique: Elephant Population Now Said to Be Stable

20 August 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The elephant population in Mozambique is now about 10,800, according to the elephant census carried out in 2018.

This means that the elephant population has been stable since the previous census, held in 2014.

The aerial census of elephants and other large species was co-financed by the Mozambican government and the French development agency (AFD), and cost about a million US dollars.

The information was made public on Sunday, in Geneva, at an event organised by the Ministry of Land, Environment and Rural Development, during the 18th Conference of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Flora and Fauna (CITES).

Carlos Lopes Pereira, the Director of Protection and Inspection in Mozambique's National Administration of Conservation Areas (ANAC), said "right now an independent assessment of the census report is under way, which will be followed by validation of the report to review the gross data. These procedures are internationally established requirements for the final determination of the results of an aerial census".

According to an ANAC press release, the general director of ANAC, Mateus Muthemba, told the meeting that Mozambique is committed to implementing CITES, particularly the National Rhino and Ivory Action Plan.

He outlined the main challenges facing the country in fighting against poaching and the illegal trade in wildlife products.

Mozambique ratified CITES in 1981 and ANAC is the CITES administrative authority in the country.

