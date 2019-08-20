Namibia: 100 Zambians Removed From Namibia

20 August 2019
The Times of Zambia (Ndola)
By Rebecca Mushota

More than 100 Zambians have been removed from Namibia in the last six days for unlawful entry.

On Saturday, the Department of Immigration at Katima-Mulilo Border received 15 Zambians who were repatriated from Namibia for the offence of unlawful entry following an operation carried out to rid the country of illegal immigrants.

"This is the third group to be repatriated in a space of six days, with a group of 23 and 63 others having been removed on 13th and 14th August, 2019, respectively, bringing the total number to 101," Immigration Department public relations officer Namati Nshinka said yesterday in a statement.

