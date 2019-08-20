Mozambique: Nyusi Appoints Temporary Provincial Governors

Photo: Angop
Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi (file photo).
20 August 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi has appointed temporary governors for the provinces of Niassa, Cabo Delgado and Manica.

The governors of these provinces, respectively Francisco Tomas, Julio Parruque and Manuel Rodrigues, have all been granted leave of absence, to allow them to dedicate themselves to the election campaign for the provincial assemblies and provincial governors , which starts on 31 August.

This is in line with the electoral law, which states that any candidate for membership of a provincial assembly has the right to be exempted from his or her normal duties in the 45 days prior to the election.

Nyusi appointed Leda Hugo, the Deputy Minister of Science and Technology, as interim governor of Niassa. The Deputy Minister of Education, Armindo Ngunga, takes over in Cabo Delgado, while Deputy Transport Minister Manuel Rebelo becomes temporary governor of Manica.

None of the three have been relieved of their government responsibilities. The temporary governorships are for 60 days, and after this period, Tomas, Parruque and Rodrigues are expected to resume their positions.

A complicating factor is that all three are waging their campaign in other provinces - Tomas in Manica, Parruque in Maputo and Rodrigues in Nampula - which the main opposition party, the former rebel movement Renamo, argues is illegal. Renamo has threatened to take the matter to the Attorney-General's Office.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Mozambique
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.