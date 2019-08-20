Sudan: Al-Funj Party Congratulates and Warns

20 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Damazin, Blue Nile State — Chairman of Al-Funj National Party , Jaafer Al-Newairy congratulated the Sudanese people on signing the transitional period documents and warned of consequences non-representation of Blue Nile area in the coming government.

He said in a statement to SUNA the signing of political and constitutional declarations was a positive step towards a democratic transformation and getting rid of the defunct regime burdens.

Al-Newairy warned of consequences of non-representation of blue Nile in the executive and legislative bodies as happened in the sovereignty council, he added,, calling the armed movements especially the SPLM-N to return home and to engage in dialogue a way from bargaining which swerves foreign agenda.

He noted the Blue Nile people want ending of sufferings brought by wars.

The Chairman of Al-Funj Party called for finding urgently solutions to issues of returnees ad displaced people.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

