Mauritius a Strategic Partner to the United Nations for 2019-2023

press release

A Strategic Partnership Framework (SPF) Agreement for the period 2019-2023 was signed, today, at the New Treasury Building in Port-louis between the Government of Mauritius and the United Nations (UN). The Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, and the UN Resident Coordinator for Mauritius, Ms Christine N. Umutoni, and other Ministers, were present.

In his address, Prime Minister Jugnauth recalled that in 2001-2003 Mauritius had an agreement with the UN in the form of the United Nations Development Assistance Framework which provided support to the country in various areas of concern. With the signing of the SPF agreement, he said, Mauritius has levelled up as a strategic partner to the UN and has become a capable counterpart in the achievement of common objectives.

The SPF, he stated, reiterates reinforced collaboration between Mauritius and the UN adding that it will be a great opportunity for Member States to work in a more proactive and efficient manner. Speaking on various projects facilitated by the UN, the Prime Minister highlighted that the engagement of the UN is unparalleled as regards the implementation of Strategic Development Goals, poverty alleviation and gender empowerment, amongst others.

Ms Umutoni, for her part, stated that the purpose of the partnership is to support the ongoing transformation of the Mauritian economy and society towards high income country status with sustainable job creation and economic growth, and efforts to secure lasting and inclusive prosperity.

According to her, the SPF will favour a strategic approach which is aligned with Government's expectations. The UN, she said, is committed to harness its comparative advantages and work more effectively with country partners for ensuring sustainable development and other priorities.

Strategic Partnership Framework

The Framework is based on six priority areas which include: Transformed businesses; Ageing society, health and labour market reforms; Ocean economy and tourism; Inclusive, quality education and skilling; Social protection and gender equality; and Resilience to climate change. It aligns to Mauritius's National Vision, the three-year Strategic Plan, related Sustainable Development Goals, internationally and regionally agreed commitments and obligations including Human Rights Treaties, the Samoa Pathway and the Africa Agenda 2063.