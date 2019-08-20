Uganda: Government Doubles Pay for Judges, Magistrates

There is excitement in the Judiciary following government's fulfillment to increase the salary of judges and magistrates in the new financial year that started on July 1, with some officers getting about 100 per cent increment.

A new salary structure released by the Ministry of Public Service indicates that judicial officers under courts of judicature for the financial year 2019/2020 will have a High Court judge earn a monthly salary of Shs17.55m up from Shs9m.

A Court of Appeal/ Constitutional Court Justice is now pocketing a monthly salary of Shs17.9m up from Shs9.3m.

Likewise, a Supreme Court justice is now earning Shs18.3m up from Shs9.6m

When it comes to the top three Judiciary positions, there has been a minimal increment since government had earlier considered them for salary enhancement.

For example, there has been an increase on the Chief Justice's salary by about Shs670, 000, making him to now earn a monthly salary of Shs20, 670,000m up from Shs20m.

His deputy Alfonse Owiny-Dollo had his salary increased by about a million shillings, giving him a monthly pay of Shs19.5m up from Shs18m.

The Principal Judge, Dr Yorokamu Bamwine, who is the administrative head of the High Court, also saw his salary increased by over a million shillings to make him now earn Shs18.7m up from Shs17m.

The Chief Registrar of Courts of Judicature, Ms Esta Nambayo, is the biggest beneficiary in this increment as her pay has been enhanced by about 130 per cent. She is now pocketing a monthly salary of Shs13.2m up from Shs5.7m.

Reacting to the salary enhancement yesterday, Justice Bart Katureebe, who has for long been pushing to have a uniform salary pay rise across board, said: "My hope is that all of us judicial officers reciprocate this by working harder in the delivery of speedy justice."

Likewise, the president of Uganda Judicial Officers Association, a judicial association that advocates for the welfare of judges and magistrates, Mr Godfrey Kawesa, said they were grateful.

"Remember we led an industrial action in 2017 with salary increment being one of the grounds and now government has heed to our call," Mr Kawesa said yesterday.