Uganda: Government Accuses Medics of Fleeing From Ebola Patients

20 August 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Nobert Atukunda

Kampala — Most health workers, who have received specialised training on handling of Ebola management, are the first to run away when suspected cases are booked at a health facility, a senior official in the Ministry of Health has revealed.

Dr Bernard Opar, a principal medical officer at the Health ministry headquarters, yesterday said medics rush to attend Ebola case management trainings because of the expectation of allowances but shun the cases once in the field.

"I keep asking myself when I say we are organising a training on Ebola case management, everybody runs in that direction [saying] 'I must attend, why have I been left out'? Now let an (Ebola) case come, everybody wants to run away," Dr Opar said.

He added: "It is happening in most places. I know of an Ebola Treatment Unit (ETU) in a certain facility where Ebola case management case training was done then when we got cases of Ebola, the place is being managed by the people who did not attend the training, but they read [about Ebola case management] and the people who attended the training would stand... and see: are they bringing another one? They would keep checking to run way. This is not right. This is what is happening in this country. Very unfortunate."

Dr Opar did not mention the health facility, but said health workers need to think provision of services before reward. He made the remarks yesterday in Kampala during refresher training of health workers from 23 Ebola high-risk districts.

Yesterday, district health officers and their emissaries gathered at Hotel Africana in Kampala to discuss better response to the deadly disease.

Some complained that their areas lacked isolation centres while many reported stock-out of personal protective equipment (PPEs) such as gloves, gum boots, aprons and face mask.

"We do not have an Ebola treatment unit neither do we have an isolation centre, we do not we have the necessary PPE that we need such as gloves , face masks, gum boots... we need to protect ourselves... this means we are at risk. But people are trained," Dr Seth Tibenda, the Rubirizi District health officer, said.

Dr Charles Olaro, the director for Clinical Services in the Ministry of Health, said they are working on ensuring that every facility has the equipment.

Meanwhile Japan International Cooperation Agency has injected $46,000 (Shs170m) to support Uganda's preparedness and response to Ebola.

Background

Ebola broke out in eastern DRC last August and has killed more than 1,800, according to the World Health Organisation. Uganda has had episodes of Ebola outbreaks in the past, which were all relatively controlled. In June, Ebola patients from DRC crossed into Kasese District, where three died. Ugandan officials subsequently discharged and repatriated the other recovering patients back to Congo. Health ministry officials say they have received 760 Ebola alerts this year, which all turned out negative.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Health
Ebola
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.