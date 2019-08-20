Malawi Tnm Super League Title Race Wide Open

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers ended the 2019 TNM Super League first round with a 2-3 loss against Moyale Barracks but still are the leaders in which they are set to receive a bonus of K1 million but title race is wide open and is probably going to be tight for the second phase.

Bullets coaches Heston Munthali and Peter Mponda set to push title defence in second round-Pic Jeromy Kadewere

The Nomads lead the 16-team log table with 33 points from 15 games, just three away of second-placed Kamuzu Barracks (33) while defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets are on third and four points away (29).

At this stage last season, the Bullets were on first position which they kept till the end of the season. At that point, the Bullets had garnered 35 points, three away from their closest chasers, Silver Strikers, who ended on third position at the finish line.

At that stage also, Wanderers were third and went on to overtake the Bankers.

Civil Sporting and Blue Eagles were 4th and 5th at the half way stage last season and currently the Eagles have maintained the 5th slot with 27 points -- six away from the leaders -- while Civil Sporting are 7th with 24.

Kasungu-based TN Stars, the surprise package in their debut appearance in which they ended 9th, were 10th at this stage but now they are 6th with 27 points.

Kamuzu Barracks on 10th position with 30 points, were 8th at this stage last season and ended on position 5.

Perching on the relegation ladders are Masters Security (14th) with 13 points; Mlatho Mponela (15th) with 11 points and Dwangwa United (16th) with a meager 8 points.

At this stage last year Masters Security were at position 9 and finished on 4th while Dwangwa were on 13 and narrowly escaped relegation by finishing 12th.

This is Mponela's debut appearance together with Chitipa United who are on 12th position with 15 points and Ntopwa FC on 13th with 13 points.

Ntopwa FC signed off the first round in style by thrashing Moyale Barrack 4-1 at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday.

Moyale, who were 11th last season at this stage and finished 13th, have wrapped up this first round on 9th.