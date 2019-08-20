East Africa: No Medal for EAC As African Games Rage On

EAST African Community member states are yet garner a medal with Tanzania starting poorly in the 12th edition of African Games in Rabat, Morocco.

Following the loss of all three judokas, Tanzania will have to bank on athletes after all three judokas were knocked out in the opening day of the African Games in Rabat, Morocco over the weekend.

Tanzania has sent a team of three judokas and nine athletes in the 12th edition of African Games taking place in the Moroccan capital, Rabat.

Abdulla Abdurabi was the first out after he was knocked by Andriamanoelina Hericanto of Madagascar in the 66kg bout held Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah.

Things were also bad for Anangisye Pwele who was beaten by Ayton Siquir of Mozambique in the 73kg bout at the same venue. It was the same to the third judoka Khamis Hussein Ali in 81kg bout.

Ali bowed to Ahmed Mojtaba of Sudan. Burundi had a good start on the day after its judoka Kwitonda won a bye after missing an opponent.

Until late yesterday no East African member country had a medal as the medal table was a North African dominion. Egypt dominated at the top with 4 gold medals and 4 bronzes followed by Morocco with two gold,five silver and four bronze medals.

Third was Algeria with two gold, three silver and six bronze medals while Tunisia was placed fourth with two gold, three silver and three bronze medals. Fifth-placed Gabon was the best non North African at the medal table.

The country has hauled two gold and a silver medal while Cameroon is placed sixth with a gold, a silver and two bronze medals.