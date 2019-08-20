Kenya: Tanzania, Kenya to Have Fastest Growing Hotel Industry - P Wc

20 August 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

TANZANIA and Kenya are projected to have the next fastest growing hotel industry in Africa thanks to ongoing extensive tourism promotional campaigns, robust economy and strong visitors appeal, a new report says.

The report by PricewaterhouseCoopers on hospitality outlook says room revenue rose to a 15 .4 percentage point turnaround in Tanzania and a 28 percentage point turnaround in Kenya.

In Tanzania, the impact of the 18 per cent V AT on tourist services and rising visa costs for business visitors that hurt the market in 2017 was largely absorbed in 2018 and guest nights rebounded.

"We project Tanzania and Kenya to be the next fastest growing with compound annual increases of 8.2 per cent and 7.4 per cent, respectively.

Increased room capacity, a strong economy, growth in tourism from India and China, and Tanzania's appeal as an exotic destination will fuel growth over the next five years," PWC said in the outlook.

"Overall room revenue in South Africa, Nigeria, Mauritius, Kenya and Tanzania rose 7.4 per cent in 2018, up from the 1.9 per cent increase in 2017, principally reflecting a 28 percentage point turnaround in Kenya, a 15.4 percentage point turnaround in Tanzania, as well as a 7.2 percentage point improvement in Nigeria.

Mauritius continued to grow at doubledigit rates in 2018 but room revenue growth in South Africa fell to only 0.5 per cent." Tourism is the main source of hard currency in Tanzania, best known for its beaches, wildlife safaris and Mount Kilimanjaro.

It generated 2.4 billion U.S. dollars in 2018 from 2.3 billion dollars earned in 2017 as the number of tourists visiting the country rose from 1.3 million in 2017 to 1.5 million in 2018, according to the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, Prof Adolf Mkenda.

Releasing the ministry's tourism statistics at a news conference in Dar es Salaam in May, Prof Mkenda said the top 15 tourist markets accounted for 71.8 per cent of total visitors with the United States of America taking the lead accounting for 15.6 percent, followed by Kenya and the United Kingdom.

The tourism sector recorded 25 percent of earned foreign currency that contributed to 17 percent of the gross domestic product, he said.

Prof Mkenda said the statistics were collected by the ministry in 2018 in collaboration with the Bank of Tanzania (BoT), National Bureau of Statistics, Immigration Department and the Zanzibar Commission for Tourism.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Tanzania
Travel
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.