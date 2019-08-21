Nigeria: Suspected Taraba Kidnap Kingpin Wadume Arrested

20 August 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Samuel Ogundipe

Hamisu Wadume, a suspected kidnap lord in Taraba State, has been re-arrested, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt from official sources.

Police spokesperson, Frank Mba, said in a statement that Mr Wadume was arrested on August 19 in Layin Mai Allo Hotoro, Kano State.

The official statement came hours after PREMIUM TIMES broke the news that Mr Wadume had been taken into custody, two weeks after he escaped from a police team.

Mr Wadume was the ‘high profile’ kidnapping suspect arrested by the police on August 6.

He was being driven to Jalingo by the police team when soldiers opened fire on them along Ibi-Wukari Road, killing three police officers and a civilian.

“The suspect, who was appropriately restrained at the time of the incident, was subsequently released by his “rescuers” after they had destroyed the restraining handcuffs,” the police said Tuesday afternoon statement, emphasising their previous position that soldiers were culpable in the suspect’s escape.

The attack on August 6 immediately sparked friction between police and the Nigerian Army , as well as a nationwide apprehension, prompting President Muhammadu Buhari to order an investigation.

The investigation panel, which includes persons with police and military background, was initially scheduled to conclude its findings last week, but the team sought an additional two weeks to wrap up.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

