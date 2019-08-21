Rwanda: All-Africa Games - Rwandan Pair Faces Gambia in Beach Volleyball Semis

RWANDA's Patrick Kavalo Akumuntu and Olivier Ntagengwa have confirmed Gambia as their semi-final opponents in men's beach volleyball at the 12th All-Africa Games.

The two sides face-off Wednesday morning for a ticket to the gold medal match, which is also due Wednesday, late in the evening.

Akumuntu and Ntagengwa secured their semi-final ticket Tuesday afternoon after edging out Ghana.

The star pair overpowered Ghana in straight sets 21-15 and 21-12, while Gambia progressed to semi-finals after also seeing off Mozambique in two sets.

Should the Rwandan pair go on to scoop gold medals, Akumuntu and Ntagengwa will represent Africa in men's beach volleyball at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

This year's All-Africa Games started August 16 and will run through August 30 in Rabat, Morocco.