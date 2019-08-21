Nigeria: Floods Claim Five Lives in Jigawa

20 August 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

At least five people have died in floods ravaging three local government areas in Jigawa State.

Thousands of residents have been displaced in Guri, Kirikassamma and Birnin Kudu council areas, the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency, Sani Ya'u, told reporters on Tuesday.

He said many others were believed to have be trapped following a downpour on Monday night. Hundreds of houses were affected.

"I'm currently in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area together with the state deputy governor, Muhammad Namadi, accessing the damages after Monday downpour," he said.

A local information officer in Kirikassamma local government, Sunusi Doro, told journalists that casualties in Kura Dige community in Kirikassamma included a pregnant woman and two of her siblings.

Mr Doro said they died after the mud house they were staying collapsed on them. He identified the deceased as Halima Manu 35, Aisha Manu age 4 and Dauda Manu 2.

Some of the communties affected are Madaci, Marma Kubayo, Baturiya, Pandim are others, the information officer said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Conflict
Environment
Climate
Refugees
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.