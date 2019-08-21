Nigeria: Buhari Appoints New Heads for Four Govt Agencies

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved replacements for heads of federal government agencies that were recently appointed as ministers.

Basheer Mohammed has been appointed Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons. He replaces Sadiya Farouk.

Chioma Ejikeme has been appointed Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, replacing Sharon Ikeazor, while Kashifu Abdullahi is now Director-General/CEO, National Information Technology Development Agency.

For Executive Commissioner (Stakeholder Management) Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), President Buhari has forwarded Adeleke Adewolu's name to the Senate for confirmation as a replacement for Sunday Dare.

The appointments take immediate effect.