Nigeria: Kano to Convert Five Forests to Herdsmen Settlements

Photo: Dr Mary Gillham Archive Project/Flickr
(file photo).
20 August 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

Kano State Government says it is planning to convert five forests to grazing reserves for herdsmen in the state.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State announced this on Tuesday while speaking with journalists in Abuja.

Mr Ganduje said his administration had inaugurated a technical committee on farm settlements for herdsmen in the state.

He said further that the proposed settlement would assist in boosting socio-economic ventures in the state.

He noted that the settlement was also to discourage the movement of herders from north to south to address herders/farmers crisis.

"We will provide social amenities such as hospital, veterinary clinic, market, security post and schools, so that herdsmen will enjoy facilities just like other Nigerians," Mr Ganduje said.

According to him, herders settlement should not be a national issue, it should be state issue because they live and flourish in every state.

He said his administration would redouble efforts to ensure that farmers enjoy more intervention programmes and projects to boost agriculture in the state.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.