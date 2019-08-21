Rwanda: Kwita Izina - Naomi Campbell, Tony Adams, Ne-Yo, Among Gorilla Namers

According to Rwanda Development Board, this year's Kwita Izina takes place on September 6, where 25 baby gorillas will be named.

Rwanda Development Board (RDB) has announced that that the gorilla naming ceremony, commonly known as Kwita Izina, will take place on September 6, and that among the namers are Arsenal legend Tony Adams, American RnB singer Ne-Yo, and former Manchester United/FC Barcelona coach, Louis Van Gaal.

Belize Kariza, RDB's Chief Tourism Officer, told the press on Tuesday that they were expecting more prominent people to be part of the annual ceremony, which will take place in Kinigi, Musanze District.

Other celebrities, including Rwandan UK-based choreographer Sherrie Silver and supermodel Naomi Campbell, have been invited together with conservationists to grace the ceremony in the Northern Province.

"The 15th edition of the gorilla naming ceremony will take place on September 6, and 25 baby gorillas will be named," Kariza announced, adding that the major ceremony will run along with a number of events.

Among other activities slated to take place include a music concert, which will be headlined by Rwandan US-based singer Meddy and Ne-Yo.

The concert will take place a day after the main naming ceremony and will take place at the Kigali Convention Centre.

The Business of Conservation Conference, organised in partnership with the African Leadership University (ALU), will also take place on September 8-9 and will attract conservationists.

Other activities include the Rhino Cycling Velo Race/Eastern Province (August 24), umuganda and tennis tournament, (August 31 to September 1), 3km Gorilla Fun Run (September 5), and a gala dinner on September 7.

According to Kariza, all the events are aimed at supporting this year's Kwita Izina, which will take place under the theme, Conservation is Life.

The big aim, she added, was to highlight Rwanda's efforts towards tourism conservation, which has, over the years, been generating significant revenues to the country.