Kenya: Kimanzi Unveiled as Harambee Stars Boss

20 August 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has unveiled Francis Kimanzi as the new coach for the national football team Harambee Stars on a two-year deal.

Kimanzi, who is the immediate former assistant coach, will be assisted by Zedekiah 'Zico' Otieno as his first assistant, former Posta Rangers and AFC Leopards' Lawrence Webo was named the goalkeeper trainer while Enos Karani was appointed the fitness coach.

"We laid a good foundation with our former coach, qualifying for AFCON for the first time in 15 years," said coach Francis Kimanzi.

"This is a continuation of the good job we did, and we are looking forward to accomplishing our biggest challenge of getting the team back to AFCON 2021," he added.

The coach's first assignment will be a scheduled friendly match against Uganda slated for September 8, 2019, in Nairobi.

Stars will play yet another friendly match against Libya, away, in October, prior to their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers against Egypt and Togo in November.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.