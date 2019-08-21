Kenya/Burundi: Kenya, Burundi Draw in Cecafa U15

Nairobi — The Kenya football Under-15 team settled for a 1-1 draw against Burundi in their third Group A match in the ongoing CECAFA Under-15 Championships in Asmara, Eritrea.

Gil Harel had given the Junior Stars a 1-0 advantage in the first half but a second-half strike by Florien Inyeyiteka ensured both sides had a share of the spoils.

Kenya had earlier on mastered two wins against Somalia (3-1 on Friday last week) and Sudan (4-0 on Sunday).

The draw consequently sees Burundi level on points with Kenya, having also won their two opening matches of the championships, albeit with an inferior goal difference.

Up next for the FKF Center of excellence is their final Group A match against hosts Eritrea on Thursday.

The top two teams from each of the two groups will automatically qualify to the semis, set to be played on August 28, while the final has been scheduled for August 30, 2019, in Asmara.