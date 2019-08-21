Kenya: Kimanzi Eyes World Cup 'Dream' as He Takes Over Harambee Stars' Hot Seat

20 August 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa

Newly-appointed Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi has been tasked with the unenviable responsibility of becoming the first-ever coach to lead Kenya to the Fifa World Cup.

This revelation was made on Tuesday by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa during the unveiling ceremony of Kimanzi as the new national team coach.

AMBITIOUS TARGET

"His brief is to lead the team through the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification, 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers and the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup games," said Mwendwa.

Mwendwa also called for support from the government to enable Kimanzi achieve this ambitious target.

"We have a local boy in charge and I am asking the government to support him to enable us to achieve our dream of watching this team play at the next world Cup in Qatar," he said.

TWO-YEAR DEAL

The FKF boss further confirmed that Kamanzi has penned a two-year contract and will be assisted by Zedekiah 'Zico' Otieno, who doubles up as the head coach of Kenyan Premier League side KCB.

On his part, the former Mathare United coach said he hopes to do better than his predecessor Frenchman Sebastian Migne, who took Kenya to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after 14 years of waiting, only to be fired immediately after the tournament.

"We did a great job with Sebastian and the plan now is to continue and bring better results. We have to try and qualify for the Nations Cup and also aim higher," explained the 51-year-old who deputized Migne in Egypt.

FIRST TASK

"We will have to be more professional and try to get quality players who can perform," he added.

Kimanzi's first assignment will be to lead the national team in two international friendly matches against Uganda and Libya in September.

After that he will get to the business end of things when he leads the team against seven-time African champions Egypt when the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers get under way in November.

New Harambee Stars technical bench:

1. Francis Kimanzi - Head coach

2. Zedekiah 'Zico' Otieno - Assistant coach

3. Wycliffe Makanga - Team doctor

4. Lawrence Webo - Goalkeeper coach

5. Mike Ikedia and Enos Karani - Strength and conditioning

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.