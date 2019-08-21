Rwanda: Mustafa Joins Bugesera on One-Year Deal

20 August 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Burundi international Francis Mustafa has joined Rwanda topflight league side Bugesera on a one-year, renewable, contract from Kenyan giants Gor Mahia.

The 24-year old striker helped Gor Mahia to their record-extending 18th Kenya Premier League title in May, having been signed from SC Kiyovu in June last year.

During the 2017/2018 season, Mustafa scored 15 goals in all competitions for SC Kiyovu.

"I had a wonderful season with Gor Mahia, but I am happy to be back. Rwanda has always felt like home," said Mustafa.

He added: "Bugesera is a good team with great vision, I will work hard in contributing to the club's success as well as improving my own game so I can get a professional team abroad in future.

I am excited to be here and I look forward to the challenge."

Copyright © 2019 The New Times.

