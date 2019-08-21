Kenya: Petitioner Wants Chief Justice Maraga Removed From Office

20 August 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Maureen Kakah

The controversy surrounding a building leased out to the Judiciary seven years ago has come back to haunt Chief Justice David Maraga. The Judiciary entered into a lease agreement of the commercial building known as Elgon Place for use by Court of Appeal judges in 2013.

In a petition filed Tuesday before the Judicial Service Commission, Mr Fredrick Obilo wants the Chief Justice removed from office, saying he failed to constitute a bench to hear and determine the pending lease row.

In his suit documents, Mr Obilo claimed that a dispute has been pending in court since 2016 over the building because the Judiciary has not paid rent as well as parking fees on one part and service charge on the other for the premise despite its completion and possession of the lease.

He alleged that the Judiciary took over the premise on January 1, 2013, for use as the new Court of Appeal premises.

However, the Judiciary failed to pay rent and parking fees, which has accrued to USD 1.2 million and Sh22.4 million respectively as at March 31, 2015, which led to the dispute spilling over to the Environment and Lands Court in 2016.

Mr Obilo is now pointing an accusing finger at the CJ for having failed to empanel a bench to hear and determine the pending case.

"The failure by the CJ to act on a matter despite his knowledge is a calculated path of abdication of duty and violates the Constitution, the code of judicial conduct as well as principles of judicial independence," said Mr Obilo.

Mr Obilo accuses the CJ of failing to put an end to wastage of public funds through the leased premise; and failing to help find a speedy resolution to the stalemate.

As a result, he argues that the failure amounts to gross misconduct, which could warrant the CJ's removal from office.

The glass-walled building in Nairobi's Upper Hill has remained in the public eye since 2013 after Court of Appeal judges declined to occupy it, claiming that the office block was emitting radioactive material, which could be harmful to their health. The Judiciary had partitioned the seven-storey building to house 16 judges' chambers, offices and six court rooms.

According to the duly signed lease agreements, the Judiciary eventually leased 47,890 square feet at a monthly charge of Sh5, 845,633, translating to Sh70, 147,605 annually.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.