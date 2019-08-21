Kenya: Earth Tremor Rocks Parts of the Country

20 August 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Agewa Magut

A tremor lasting about a minute was felt in parts of the country on Tuesday morning.

No damages were reported but residents of Ruiru, Nairobi, Mombasa, Murang'a and Syokimau were left shaken.

Reports suggest that a magnitude 4.6 quake struck north of Arusha in Tanzania at a depth of 10km, scientists said.

REACTION

Social media users in Kenya reported feeling the tremor.

"Did I feel myself swing side by side in the office? That was a tremor!" Judy Maina @JudyMaina81 tweeted.

Kena @makena posted that she, "Just experienced a tremor for about four seconds. My heart is literally shaking right now. Please someone tell me I was dreaming. Location: Mombasa."

"Tremor felt in Kahawa Wendani about 15 minutes ago. Anyone with news?" asked Prince R. Makaya @rufarorwachipo.

Some social media users poked fun on the scary situation.

"That was Pogba and Lingard settling their differences. Not a tremor," Bery big, Bery expensif @martingicheru in reference to the ongoing English Premier League championship matches.

Rashid Abdi @RAbdiCG said, "My patio door is my own jua kali seismic monitor. It rattles every time there is a significant tremor. Seriously. It did not rattle today. So take it easy."

Peter Macharia from the meteorological department said that a tremor was indeed felt in various parts of the country, but it did not trigger the met departments instruments.

"It was a very small tremor, there is nothing to worry about," Mr Macharia told the Nation.

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved.

