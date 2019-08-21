Kenya: Maasai Mara Hotels Run Out of Beds on Wildebeest Crossing

20 August 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By George Sayagie

Hotels in Maasai Mara have run out of bed space on increased tourist arrivals following the annual wildebeest migration. This has compelled visitors to seek accommodation in private homes.

Mara National Reserve management said more than 100,000 tourists have witnessed the migration and more are coming before the spectacle ends next month.

Over the years, the peak tourist arrivals for the migration spectacle have been recorded at about 90 percent, giving the facilities room to cope with the high demand. It is different this time around.

The migration from Serengeti National Park in Tanzania started early this year from May as opposed to July and August, catching the hoteliers on the wrong foot.

Mara National Reserve administrator Christine Daabash said on Monday the number of tourists had risen in recent weeks.

"The number of tourists has been increasing between April and this month. In April we had 9,000 tourists. This shot to 11,000 in May and 26,535 in June. We expect the number to go up to 100,000 by the end of this month," she said.

Tour operators and hoteliers normally report near full capacity, in large part because of safari-lovers going to watch the spectacular scenes of the hundreds of thousands of wildebeests crossing the Mara River in search of greener pastures, and running into hungry crocodiles along the way.

Hotel manager Antony Tira said they had been forced to refer some clients to facilities outside the reserve for accommodation.

"Most of the boarding facilities within the reserve cannot accommodate more tourists.

"We either look for an alternative hotel in the conservancies around the reserve or move out of our houses with other staff and literary rent the houses to our clients. Business is good," he said.

Locals around the reserve are also cashing in on accommodating tourists seeking the first-hand experience of the Maasai culture like dance, food and bead stitching in special tourism Manyattas.

Tourists pay Sh15,000 per head for a 24-hour stay within a Manyatta.

Kenya's earnings from tourism rose by almost a third in 2018 from the previous year to Sh157.4 billion, after visitors increased by 37 per cent.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Environment
Travel
Wildlife
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.