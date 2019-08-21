Kenya: Kakamega Sets the Pace With U.S.$4 Million Bukhungu Stadium

20 August 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Bernard Rotich and Titus Maero

Bukhungu Stadium has changed the face of Kakamega, thanks to Sh450 million investment by Kakamega County Government.

Interestingly, the land on which Bukhungu Stadium sits was once an arena enclosed by iron sheets and hosted bull fighting episodes.

In 1987, Bukhungu Stadium came to the limelight when it hosted the Africa Cup of Champion Clubs match between Egyptian giants Al Ahly (Nationale) and AFC Leopards. Leopards controversially won the match 2-1.

Locals could hardly believe their eyes when Al Ahly stars, among them Magdy Abdelgani, Hossam Hassan, Mohammed Ramadan, Rabbie Yassin and Thabet el Batal took to the pitch to take on Leopards, led by Joe Masiga, Wilberforce Mulamba, Joseph Murila among others right in their backyard, albeit on a soggy pitch.

Fast forward to 2019 and the playing surface at Bukhungu Stadium is now lush, well-drained and the stadium's VIP area has been fitted with modern seats with a media centre to boot. It is proof that with political goodwill, counties can come up with proper facilities even with a modest budget. The stadium has conference halls, halls for indoor games, offices, changing rooms for home and visiting teams that are fully furnished to international standards, and changing rooms for referees with a total of 13 entry and exit points.

One thing that stands out at Bukhungu Stadium is the cleanliness of the facility. The stadium's manager, Edward Odera, points out that Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, a former assistant treasurer of AFC Leopards, "does not condone untidiness."

"The stadium is always clean, and we have hired professionals who manage it all the time. It was built to international standards and it has to be neat all the time because visitors from other counties come here for benchmarking," Odera said.

Officials from other county governments have visited the facility on benchmarking tours since completion of the first phase. Phase Two and Three will cost the county government Sh3 billion which will be allocated each financial year until completion.

Kakamega County Executive in charge of Social Services, Youth, Sports and Culture, Robert Makhanu, says plan of the stadium was acquired from Spain.

Governor Oparanya tabled it before the County Executive Committee and the County Assembly for approval, and members of the public also approved it. In 2015, tender for construction of the stadium was issued. The contractor finished the first phase in December 2017. Governor Oparanya commissioned it, and it has since hosted Cecafa Senior Challenge matches following approval by Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

Last October, the stadium hosted national Mashujaa Day celebrations.

"This was one of the flagship projects of the governor. With Phase One complete, we are in the process of starting Phase Two, and later Phase Three. The remaining phases will cost the county government Sh3 billion," said Makhanu.

Once complete, the 25,000-seater stadium will have conference facilities, indoor gymnasiums, media centre, recreational park, swimming pool, warm-up pitches, banks and shops among other facilities. The stadium is expected to meet international standards not only for sports and recreational activities but also meetings and conferences.

In the next phase, the county will spend Sh700 million in building terraces and three mini-stadiums, installing lifts and building a modern swimming pool. The stadium is home to Kenyan Premier League club Kakamega Homeboyz Football Club which was promoted from the FKF Division One League in 2012/13 season.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Business
Infrastructure
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.