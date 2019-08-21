Tanzania: Acacia Halts North Mara Gold Processing Over Leak

20 August 2019
The East African (Nairobi)
By Beatrice Materu

Acacia mining has ceased operations in its North Mara gold mine in Tanzania following a prohibition notice to stop using its tailings storage facility from the National Environment Management Council.

Despite receiving export permits from the Tanzania Mining Commission and the Ministry of Minerals last week, "All gold production at the processing plant at North Mara has been forced to cease since the NEMC Prohibition Notice came to effect," noted the troubled mining firm in a statement last week.

The notice on July 20 2019, said the mine had failed to contain and prevent seepage from its tailings storage facility and will not operate until the NEMC is satisfied with measures to contain it.

"Production at the plant will not resume until the Notice is lifted," Acacia said.

Raw mining at the North Mara Gold Mine is, however, unaffected for the time being with mined ore being stockpiled.

Meanwhile, Acacia has resumed the export of gold from North Mara.

"With the gold export permit, the company will be able to meet its financial obligations for an extended period of time," said Acacia.

During the first quarter, the North Mara mine saw April gold production rise to 33,941 ounces, 54 per cent above the monthly average production.

The increase was due to successful implementation of a revised mining plan at the mine.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Business
Mining
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.