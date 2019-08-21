Botswana: Strong Athletics Team for Morocco

Gaborone — Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) is confident of the strength of the team it will send to the African Games billed for Rabat, Salé and Casablanca, Morocco from August 26 to 31.BAA vice president-administration, Oabona Theetso, said in an interview that he was hopeful that the 27-member team, would make the country proud.

Men and women's relay teams were currently in the IAAF qualifying bracket, therefore the expectation was that they would clock a good time to book themselves a good spot in the list.

Only the top 16 teams will find a slot to compete at the World Championships, and both men and women's 4x400 relay teams fall within the top 16 bracket.

Columbia recently relegated Botswana's 4 x400 men's relay to position 15, after running 3:01:48 during the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru

The women's team that ran 3:26:86 at the Commonwealth Games, is on position 12, so should the status quo remain, both teams could qualify.

In that regard, Theetso expressed confidence that Botswana's relay teams would do their best and ultimately make it to the Doha World Championships.

Furthermore, he said the 4x100m relay teams had not been given more attention, although they had proven that they had potential, hence giving them an opportunity to prove their mettle.

While in Rabat, Theetso said 400m runner, Isaac Makwala, would seek to qualify for the World Championships.

He, however, said it was too early to state if Makwala would make part of the 4x400 men's relay team since the coaching panel would first have to assess him after recovering from an injury.

Tsaone Sebele, Leungo Matlhaku, Karabo Mothibi will run 100 and 200 metres races, whereas Baboloki Thebe, Makwala and Leaname Maotoanong will compete in the 200 metres.

Oarabile Babolayi and Kemorena Tisang will do 100 metres hurdles.

Galefele Moroko and Amantle Montsho will participate in the 400m, while in the men's team there is Leungo Scotch, Onkabetse Nkobolo, Zibani Ngozi, Ditiro Nzamani and Makwala.

With Nijel Amos not competing, Botswana will, in the 800 metre race, pin its hopes on the duo of Tshepiso Masalela and Boitumelo Masilo.

The 4x400 men's relay is made up of Thebe, Scotch, Ngozi, Nzamani, and Nkobolo, while the women's team comprise of Montsho, Oratile Nowe, Tlhomphang Basele, Oarabile Babolayi, and Moroko.Maotoanong, Thuso Masasa, Rebeilwe Thwanyane,Yatea Kambepera and Keene Motukisi will compete in the 4x100 men's relay team.

In the field events, Kabelo Kgosiemang and Tshwanelo Aabobe will compete in the high jump, while Tlhalosang Tshireletso will represent Botswana in the triple jump.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>