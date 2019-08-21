South Africa: Video of Fans Touching Zodwa Wabantu Goes Viral!

Zodwa Wabantu's fans were getting too "touchy" in the video.

Cape Town — The controversial dancer and socialite Zodwa Wabantu is trending online after she let her fans take the "touchy touchy" thing a little bit too far.

Zodwa gave some of her fans the opportunity of getting closer to her but what happened next was unbelievable - and for some - disgusting.

A video circulating online shows some fans touching her, and she seems unbothered. It is unclear where and when the video was taken, but male fans can be seen reaching for her private parts.

Zodwa's rise to fame has been nothing short of a fairy tale. She became popular for dancing without wearing panties at Durban's Eyadini Lounge and has since climbed the entertainment ladder, both locally and internationally.

The video has sparked a debate online: some question why the men are doing that and others are asking why Zodwa is letting them to do that.

Tweeps couldn't wait to air their views:

@penny_namane - Am i the only one disturbed by those man touching Zodwa and the way she felt unbothered worries more even Hayi mahn sies

@AdvBarryRoux - Zodwa Wabantu - What is wrong with these men? #ZodwaWabantu

@Bang_Moloi - I'm still shocked at why Zodwa isn't feeling anything...

@Lethu_Dlamini - I dont understand how people think its Zodwa who is the problem here.. When actually she is being sexually assaulted.

@SaMmapago - Zodwa is quarter-to to let someone smash live on stage.

@plsbekindtoppl - Those men who were inappropriately touching Zodwa are so disgusting. Sies. Dis-fucking-gus-ting.

@khobenizintle - Since we're out here talkng abt wht the younger generation is supposed to learn frm #ZodwaWabantu as if u Zodwa is raising SAs children Haibo kanti where's every1's parents? Kanti what's the responsibility of parents? Or am I missing something? Cacisani!