South Africa: Video of Fans Touching Zodwa Wabantu Goes Viral!

Photo: Screenshot/Twitter
Zodwa Wabantu's fans were getting too "touchy" in the video.
21 August 2019
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

Cape Town — The controversial dancer and socialite Zodwa Wabantu is trending online after she let her fans take the "touchy touchy" thing a little bit too far.

Zodwa gave some of her fans the opportunity of getting closer to her but what happened next was unbelievable - and for some - disgusting.

A video circulating online shows some fans touching her, and she seems unbothered. It is unclear where and when the video was taken, but male fans can be seen reaching for her private parts.

Zodwa's rise to fame has been nothing short of a fairy tale. She became popular for dancing without wearing panties at Durban's Eyadini Lounge and has since climbed the entertainment ladder, both locally and internationally.

The video has sparked a debate online: some question why the men are doing that and others are asking why Zodwa is letting them to do that.

Tweeps couldn't wait to air their views:

@penny_namane - Am i the only one disturbed by those man touching Zodwa and the way she felt unbothered worries more even Hayi mahn sies

@AdvBarryRoux - Zodwa Wabantu - What is wrong with these men? #ZodwaWabantu

@Bang_Moloi - I'm still shocked at why Zodwa isn't feeling anything...

@Lethu_Dlamini - I dont understand how people think its Zodwa who is the problem here.. When actually she is being sexually assaulted.

@SaMmapago - Zodwa is quarter-to to let someone smash live on stage.

@plsbekindtoppl - Those men who were inappropriately touching Zodwa are so disgusting. Sies. Dis-fucking-gus-ting.

@khobenizintle - Since we're out here talkng abt wht the younger generation is supposed to learn frm #ZodwaWabantu as if u Zodwa is raising SAs children Haibo kanti where's every1's parents? Kanti what's the responsibility of parents? Or am I missing something? Cacisani!

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.