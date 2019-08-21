Nigeria: Obasanjo Farms, Others in FIRS List of 1901 Tax Defaulters

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has published names of businesses that have failed to comply with their tax obligations.

The list which comprise of a total of 1901 accounts was published the FIRS website with the title Consolidated Tax Defaulters list.

The list which occupied a total of 586 pages list included Obasanjo Farms Nig. Ltd (Feedmill), Coldstone Creamery limited, Yaba, Grand Square Supermarket and Stores Ltd, Slot enterprises, The Assemblies of God Nigeria, Payporte Technology Limited, Davido music Worldwide limited, United Capital Plc.

Others include Virgin oil limited, Nizamiye hospital, tescoequipments Nigeria limited, Marine golf shipping amongst others.

The service had earlier notified companies which had their bank accounts placed under Lien by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) pursuant to Section 31 of the FIRSE Act, that are yet to regularise their tax status with the FIRS, to do so within 30 days or the FIRS shall in accordance with Section 49 (2) (a- d) of the FIRSE Act proceed and enforce the payment of the said tax.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the above Section authorises the FIRS to proceed against and punish every officer, Manager, Director, Secretary or any person concerned with the management of the Company in like manner as if he/she had committed the offence" it added.