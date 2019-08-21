South Africa: Trevor Noah One of the World's Highest-Paid Comedians

Trevor Noah
21 August 2019
By Melody Chironda

Cape Town — Trevor Noah is officially the fourth highest paid comedian in the world.

The popular Daily Show host, earned a staggering U.S.$28 million between June 2018 and June 2019.

According to Forbes, which has published a list of the highest-earning stand-up comedians Of 2019, Trevor Noah earned the bulk of his income this year through stand-up comedy. He performed in 70 shows across the world.

In addition, he made a killing with a second Netflix special, Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia.

He is still making some serious money through his book sales from his New York best seller Born A Crime.

He was named by The Hollywood Reporter as the "Busiest Man in Comedy" and in 2018 he was on the TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People list.

Sitting pretty on top of that list is U.S. actor Kevin Hart who was the highest-paid comedian, earning U.S.$59 million, followed by Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan. Amy Schumer is the only woman to make it on to the list.

Next time Trevor, aim for that the number one spot!

South Africans couldn't contain their excitement and congratulated one of their own:

@TitoMakave - Sho Madjozi had a COLORS performance, Thuso Mbedu bagged an international lead role and Trevor Noah is slowly becoming the most paid comedian, just 3 more spots left. South Africa is taking over!. Join the revolution.

@yourpartycups - This is really a big deal! We are proud of you @ Trevornoah

@LesegoMaboya - Trevor Noah is the living proof of doing what you love... it is true, money flows where passion goes.

@TimesLIVE - #TrevorNoah is rich rich!

@NzwakeleRSA1 - Trevor Noah makes so much money in one year, yet I haven't seen one tweet from him bragging. Haai no he was born for this life he is living right now. I like this.. Stay humble BIG guy, and continue making BIG moves!

Copyright © 2019 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

