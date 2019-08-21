South Africa: Ker-Ching! 'Dairy' Company's Bank Balance Shot From R16.98 to More Than R30-Million - in Just One Day

analysis

The former head of the Free State department of agriculture was chastised for fiscal irresponsibility after documents revealed a large sum of taxpayers' money was deposited into the all but bare coffers of Estina.

The days of Zondo now total a year. Tuesday, 20 August 2019 marks a year since the public hearings began in Parktown, Johannesburg.

A year ago Stephen Grootes predicted the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud would "hear and establish exactly what happened between the Gupta family, then president Jacob Zuma, and officials who worked as willing enablers", including former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane.

However, the Commission's latest witness has proven weak and provided little in the way of revelation on the Vrede Dairy Project, the role of political players like Zwane and links to the Guptas. The former head of the Free State Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, Peter Thabethe, stammered throughout Tuesday's hearing.

While undergoing questioning from evidence leader advocate Leah Gcabashe SC, Thabethe sought protection from the chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

The argument that the Vrede Dairy Project was doomed from the start is supported by a growing body of evidence.

"There is no...