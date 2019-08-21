South Africa: Ker-Ching! 'Dairy' Company's Bank Balance Shot From R16.98 to More Than R30-Million - in Just One Day

21 August 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Erin Bates

The former head of the Free State department of agriculture was chastised for fiscal irresponsibility after documents revealed a large sum of taxpayers' money was deposited into the all but bare coffers of Estina.

The days of Zondo now total a year. Tuesday, 20 August 2019 marks a year since the public hearings began in Parktown, Johannesburg.

A year ago Stephen Grootes predicted the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud would "hear and establish exactly what happened between the Gupta family, then president Jacob Zuma, and officials who worked as willing enablers", including former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane.

However, the Commission's latest witness has proven weak and provided little in the way of revelation on the Vrede Dairy Project, the role of political players like Zwane and links to the Guptas. The former head of the Free State Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, Peter Thabethe, stammered throughout Tuesday's hearing.

While undergoing questioning from evidence leader advocate Leah Gcabashe SC, Thabethe sought protection from the chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

The argument that the Vrede Dairy Project was doomed from the start is supported by a growing body of evidence.

"There is no...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.