Namibia: Heroes' Day Tribute Song

Omuthiya — The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology's Oshikoto regional office, as the custodian of ICT development, hosted auditions that saw various aspiring artists compete for an opportunity to use their talent and vocals on producing an in-house Heroes' Day tribute song.

Travelling from as far as Tsumeb and Ondangwa, a great number of interested musicians rocked up. From those selected, a tribute song has been composed and will be recorded and ready for release on August 26 to commemorate heroes - those alive and those who have fallen.

Most tribute songs have been composed by the older generation and thus do not communicate to millennials. This new song will entice the millennials as it is by the youth and for the youth. The genres in the song include RnB, rap and kwaito, all which are popular amongst the youth.

All six artists who have been chosen to record the song are from Oshikoto Region. The importance of celebrating heroes on national days is slowing fading, however this song is an effort to remind the youth that they should never stop commemorating our heroes.

The song, titled 26 August, was produced by Onesto and written by the group, namely: singers Inga, Fralina, Maria, while Dymix is a kwaito artist; Mardonico brought rap to the song; and RnB singer Marvi (who is an established singer with collaborations with ML).

The aspiring singers will gain exposure through the process as well as experience in recording.