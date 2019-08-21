Nigeria: It's Official - Babajide Omoworare Replaces Ita Enang As Buhari's Legislative Aide

21 August 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Queenesther Iroanusi

Former Osun senator, Babajide Omoworare, has revealed his appointment as President Muhammadu Buhari's legislative aide.

Mr Omoworare replaces Ita Enang as aide to the president on National Assembly Matters (Senate).

The announcement comes days after PREMIUM TIMES exclusively reported that the president dropped Mr Enang because of the perception within the presidency that he was unable to manage the relationship between the president and Bukola Saraki-led Senate.

Although Mr Enang granted several interviews to discredit the report, his aide, Essien Inyang confirmed it as he congratulated him (Mr Enang) on his new appointment as Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs.

The new legislative aide, Mr Omoworare, in a statement, disclosed that the announcement of his appointment was made by Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

Mr Omoworare who described the appointment as an opportunity, promised to advance the administration's legislative agenda, promote its policy priorities in the Senate and foster Mr Buhari's constitutional responsibilities in the National Assembly.

"I am aware of the importance of ensuring a more productive working relationship between the Executive and the Legislature. I have spent the past two decades working passionately as a parliamentarian, policy strategist, legislative strengthening advocate and lobbyist.

"Therefore, it is my sincere but humble hope that that my knowledge, expertise and network of contacts in the National Assembly will be positive and outstanding resources to my new Office, this administration and the Nigerian nation," part of the statement read.

The former senator also promised to lead a team that will rely on the robust experience of the National Assembly leadership as well as the cooperation and cohesion of all the lawmakers and our members of the House of Representatives.

"I also look forward to a mutually satisfying relationship between the National Assembly on one part and Ministries, Departments and Agencies on the other part, as we toil towards accomplishing unparalleled achievements for the Federal Government, as well as guaranteeing good governance for the People of the Federal Republic of Nigeria," he said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.