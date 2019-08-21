Nigeria: South-East Governors Dare Nnamdi Kanu

21 August 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By James Eze

South-east governors have issued a stern warning to Nnamdi Kanu, self-exiled leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), over his threats to attack them and other South-east leaders who travel abroad.

The governors, in a statement issued Tuesday night, said should Mr Kanu make his threat real, they would ensure his repatriation back to Nigeria "to face the wrath of the people".

The statement was signed by the governor's chairman and Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi.

Ex-deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremmadu, was at the weekend assaulted in Nuremberg Germany where he was invited as a keynote speaker at the occasion of the annual new yam festival and convention of Ndigbo in Germany.

Few minutes after the attack, IPOB claimed responsibility in a press statement released by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful.

This was also followed by a broadcast by Mr Kanu through the group's rogue radio station, Radio Biafra, where he also corroborated the earlier statement.

He then maintained that the South-east governors and selected Igbo politicians "will receive the Ekweremadu treatment any time they are seen in public abroad."

The attack on Mr Ekweremadu has received condemnation from many quarters including the Nigerian government.

The IPOB is demanding an independent state of Biafra, a move that had seen them clash several times with security forces before they were outlawed.

Irate governors

The governors said Mr Kanu is fighting for his self interest "but pretending to be fighting for Ndigbo and would soon be exposed him if he doesn't retrace his steps."

They also said if he is serious about his threat, "let him direct his members whom he claimed live in over 100 countries to fight the foreign killer herdsmen in those countries."

The statement read: "South-east governors are saddened with the ugly display and dance of shame by IPOB in Germany in attacking one of the finest leaders of Ndigbo, Senator Ike Ekweremmadu. We totally condemn it as we weep for them as they never knew the implication of their naked dance in public.

"We have also noted the empty threats by Mr Nnamdi Kanu (a former ordinary Member of MASSOB) to attack Governors of South-east, Ohanaeze leadership and other Igbo politicians for not supporting the self-acclaimed supreme leader in his self-fight for the raw power and wealth while pretending to be fighting for Ndigbo.

"We wish to warn that should any Southeast person be attacked anywhere in the world, we shall, by all means, bring back Kanu to Nigeria to face the wrath of our people. It is madness for anyone who wants raw power with no experience to think that we Governors will support the killing of our people giving out our scarce land to herdsmen.

"If Kanu is serious, let him direct IPOB to fight those foreign killer herdsmen in their countries of origin since he claims the IPOB is in over 100 countries in the world.

"If Kanu who was previously in MASSOB but needed power and money wants Biafra and he is the self-acclaimed supreme leader, let him come back home with his army and guns to lead us to battle for the empire he desire to lead other than cheap talks. Soonest Ndigbo will know him better."

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.