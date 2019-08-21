Nigeria: Ganduje Seeks Ban of Herdsmen's Movement to South

Kano State governor, Umar Ganduje, has tasked the federal government to ban the movement of herdsmen to the southern part of the country as a way to curb the constant clashes with farmers.

Ganduje who also stated that the state government was not after the Emir of Kano, Muhammdu Sanusi II, but was constrained not to interfere with the anti-graft agency investigating the affairs of the emirate council.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, he further opined that the practice of herdsman-ship must be improved from a socio-cultural perspective to a socio-economic occupation for its true value to be gotten.

"In order to solve the problem of farmers/herders clashes, the federal government should ban herdsmen trekking from the northern part of Nigeria to the southern part of Nigeria because along the way you get so many problems."

Speaking on the creation of emirate councils in the state, Ganduje said: "The Emir of Kano has no problem with the creation of new Emirates in Kano. Of course, he had a problem with anti-corruption agency and the committee investigated it and submitted a report to the government. Many people have been appealing to allow peace and stability in the state. The state government has already said that we do not intend to remove the Emir of Kano. But at the same time, we are skeptical in controlling the anti-corruption agency because it is an independent body. But I believe there is peace and stability in the state.

"The role the Emir played during the election has to do with his own conviction. What is important is that we have won the election and we are not going to look back. So, the creation of Emirates has nothing to do with that misunderstanding. After all, Abubakar Rimi of blessed memory created Emirates."