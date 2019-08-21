Nigeria: Ganduje Seeks Ban of Herdsmen's Movement to South

21 August 2019
Leadership (Abuja)
By Andrew Essien

Kano State governor, Umar Ganduje, has tasked the federal government to ban the movement of herdsmen to the southern part of the country as a way to curb the constant clashes with farmers.

Ganduje who also stated that the state government was not after the Emir of Kano, Muhammdu Sanusi II, but was constrained not to interfere with the anti-graft agency investigating the affairs of the emirate council.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, he further opined that the practice of herdsman-ship must be improved from a socio-cultural perspective to a socio-economic occupation for its true value to be gotten.

"In order to solve the problem of farmers/herders clashes, the federal government should ban herdsmen trekking from the northern part of Nigeria to the southern part of Nigeria because along the way you get so many problems."

Speaking on the creation of emirate councils in the state, Ganduje said: "The Emir of Kano has no problem with the creation of new Emirates in Kano. Of course, he had a problem with anti-corruption agency and the committee investigated it and submitted a report to the government. Many people have been appealing to allow peace and stability in the state. The state government has already said that we do not intend to remove the Emir of Kano. But at the same time, we are skeptical in controlling the anti-corruption agency because it is an independent body. But I believe there is peace and stability in the state.

"The role the Emir played during the election has to do with his own conviction. What is important is that we have won the election and we are not going to look back. So, the creation of Emirates has nothing to do with that misunderstanding. After all, Abubakar Rimi of blessed memory created Emirates."

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.