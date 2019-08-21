Zimbabwe: Two Major Motorsport Events for Donnybrook

Zimbabwe motorsport fans are in for a treat in the next two weekends in which they are expected to watch two major motor racing and motorcycling events at the home of local motorsport -- Donnybrook Park -- in Harare.

First up this weekend is the penultimate round the 2019 Sables Dragpro Drag Racing series, a competition which has now firmly taken its place as the most popular motorsport event in Zimbabwe. Each race meeting is now being watched by more than 5 000 local motor racing enthusiasts at Donnybrook.

In fact, the last race meeting which was held on June 2, saw a full roster of competitors and a huge turn out of spectators who once again can't wait to see the rising champions of 2019 drags show what they've got this Sunday at Donnybrook. Hot on the heels of this Sunday's round three of the four-round 2019 drag racing series will be one of Africa's biggest motorcycling events, the FIM Africa Motocross of African Nations Championships, which will be held over two days on August 31 and September 1 at the same venue in Harare. This year's FIM Africa Motocross of African Nations Championships are expected to bring together more than 200 senior and junior male and female riders from seven countries -- Botswana, Kenya, Morocco, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia and the hosts Zimbabwe -- who will compete for the top honours in all the classes from the PeeWees to the main MX1 Class.

This year will mark the 20th anniversary of this championship which was held in Botswana last year. Zimbabwe last hosted this event in 2015, where they settled for second place overall behind perennial champions South Africa.