Zimbabwe: Counselling Session Helps Sniff Out Rape Suspect

21 August 2019
The Herald (Harare)

A 17-year-old boy from Chiwundura has been arrested for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl several times in a bush while on her way to school.

The accused (name withheld) appeared before Gweru regional magistrate Mrs Phathekile Msipa last week on rape charges.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Mrs Msipa remanded him to September 16 for continuation of trial. It is the State case that sometime in January last year, the complainant was on her way to school when she saw the accused person who called her into a bush.

The accused person allegedly raped her once without protection.

The accused person, the court heard, raped the complainant several times on different occasions.

The court heard that the matter came to light in March 2019 during an abuse awareness programme conducted by a non-governmental organisation called Determined, Resilient, Empowered, AIDS-free, Mentored and Safe (Dreams) at the complainant's school.

One of the teachers noticed that the complainant had indicated that she has been a victim of sexual abuse after pupils were asked questions on abuse in their homes and communities.

The court heard that after some counselling, the girl revealed that she had been raped by the accused several times.

The matter was reported to the police, leading to the arrest of the accused person. Mr Kelvin Guvheya appeared for the State.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.