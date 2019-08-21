Zimbabwe: Majonga Dies

21 August 2019
The Herald (Harare)

The Sports and Recreation Commission yesterday paid tribute to the late Danhiko Project deputy director, Godfrey Majonga, who passed away on Monday.

He was 62.

Majonga was also the chairperson for the Danhiko Paralympic Games.

"Godfrey was a versatile Sports Administrator who undoubtedly and unquestionably championed Sport for people living with a disability with immeasurable passion and vigour.

"The growth of the Danhiko Annual Paralympic Games was largely as a result of his immense contribution.

"Godfrey was also a past Sports and Recreation Commission board member and it was during his tenure that the idea of the Zimbabwe National Paralympic Games was consummated as a way of encouraging people living with a disability to actively participate in sporting activities of their choice.

"Godfrey was an easy-going character who was dedicated to the development of sport and, more particularly, Paralympic sports.

"His contribution to sport development will forever be cherished and engrained in our minds.

"On behalf of the Sports and Recreation Commission we would like to convey our deepest condolences to his family and the Paralympic Sport Movement for the sad loss of a dear beloved one and a colleague," the Sports Commission said.

His daughter Caroline said her father had been suffering from a chest infection and was admitted at the Avenues Clinic before he was discharged on Monday.

"He passed away last night (Monday) at home. He had been in hospital. He had a chest infection . . . it was giving him challenges breathing.

Read the original article on The Herald.

