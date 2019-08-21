Zimbabwe: Govt to Perfect E-Recruitment

The e-recruitment platform for prospective nurses is here to stay and Government will continue working on its improvement to ensure efficiency, Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo has said.

In a recent interview following system glitches, Dr Moyo said Government will continue working with its partner, Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT), to perfect the system.

"The e-recruitment system is here to stay and like any other new project, there have been challenges here and there, but our technical team is working flat out to ensure that it is functional and efficient," said Dr Moyo.

He quashed claims that the system will exclude marginalised communities without access to internet arguing that Zimbabweans were very much technologically-linked and would therefore be able to access the platform from wherever they would be.

He said information hubs dotted across the country must also be able to complement already existing personal internet connections.

"Hence, this process will leave no one behind. We are hoping everyone interested in submitting their applications would do so without any hustles and we also promise that their applications will be handled professionally," said Dr Moyo.