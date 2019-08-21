Zimbabwe: Govt to Perfect E-Recruitment

21 August 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Paidamoyo Chipunza

The e-recruitment platform for prospective nurses is here to stay and Government will continue working on its improvement to ensure efficiency, Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo has said.

In a recent interview following system glitches, Dr Moyo said Government will continue working with its partner, Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT), to perfect the system.

"The e-recruitment system is here to stay and like any other new project, there have been challenges here and there, but our technical team is working flat out to ensure that it is functional and efficient," said Dr Moyo.

He quashed claims that the system will exclude marginalised communities without access to internet arguing that Zimbabweans were very much technologically-linked and would therefore be able to access the platform from wherever they would be.

He said information hubs dotted across the country must also be able to complement already existing personal internet connections.

"Hence, this process will leave no one behind. We are hoping everyone interested in submitting their applications would do so without any hustles and we also promise that their applications will be handled professionally," said Dr Moyo.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Southern Africa
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.