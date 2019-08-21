Zimbabwe: Champion Boxer Pambeni Hailed

21 August 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

The Zimbabwe National Boxing Control Board and the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture have congratulated Peter Pambeni for being crowned the World Boxing Organisation Africa lightweight champion.

He won the title in Namibia two weeks ago.

The Mau-Mau Boxing Warriors' pugilist took the title by a unanimous decision victory over his Namibian opponent Albinius "Danny Boy" Felesianu in Windhoek, Namibia.

The board, represented by Thomas Kambuyi, said; "We are happy to be gathered here today (yesterday) to welcome back home our new champion in Peter Pambeni who has raised the flag high by winning the World Boxing Organisation Africa lightweight champion.

"We are grateful that boxing is now coming back on its toes and we hope to see more local champions in the near future.

"It is our wish that we get a lot of support and have our boxers excel at the highest level.

"We wish Pambeni all the best as he will have to defend his title within four months and we urge him not to look back, but continue working hard," said Kambuyi.

Pambeni's promoter and manager, Stalin Mau Mau, urged the boxer to work even harder.

"I am glad that boxing is coming back to its feet and the win by Pambeni shows it.

"It is all about discipline and hard work and I urge him (Pambeni) not to get carried away, but to work extra hard," said Mau Mau.

