Africa: As Edwin Cameron Retires, Let Us Reflect On His Enormous Contribution to Justice in South Africa

opinion

Edwin Cameron looms large over the legal history of South African access to land, the medical health environment and sexual-orientation justice issues. The shadows he cast in his forceful defence of the rule of law go beyond the borders of South Africa.

Justice Edwin Cameron evidently made a seamless transition from being a poacher of ways to fight for the promotion of rights and the eradication of injustices to a gamekeeper of a good life for all.

His not unusual degree of public interest in gender and sexual orientation issues, health rights and healthcare issues is not peripatetic. The man looms large over the trajectory of the history of South African access to land, the medical health environment and sexual-orientation justice issues, to name a few. The shadows he cast in his forceful defence of the rule of law go beyond the borders of South Africa.

As Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said in his valedictory for Justice Cameron as he steps down from the bench of one of the most revered courts in the world:

"Have you thought of Edwin Cameron. A brave and bold man. When HIV and Aids was, or attracted stigma, he stood up and declared openly:...