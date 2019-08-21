Africa: As Edwin Cameron Retires, Let Us Reflect On His Enormous Contribution to Justice in South Africa

21 August 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Omphemetse S Sibanda

Edwin Cameron looms large over the legal history of South African access to land, the medical health environment and sexual-orientation justice issues. The shadows he cast in his forceful defence of the rule of law go beyond the borders of South Africa.

Justice Edwin Cameron evidently made a seamless transition from being a poacher of ways to fight for the promotion of rights and the eradication of injustices to a gamekeeper of a good life for all.

His not unusual degree of public interest in gender and sexual orientation issues, health rights and healthcare issues is not peripatetic. The man looms large over the trajectory of the history of South African access to land, the medical health environment and sexual-orientation justice issues, to name a few. The shadows he cast in his forceful defence of the rule of law go beyond the borders of South Africa.

As Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said in his valedictory for Justice Cameron as he steps down from the bench of one of the most revered courts in the world:

"Have you thought of Edwin Cameron. A brave and bold man. When HIV and Aids was, or attracted stigma, he stood up and declared openly:...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.