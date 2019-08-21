South Africa: 'Kinky Boots' At the Fugard Extended Until 2020

Cape Town — South African premiere production of Kinky Boots at The Fugard Theatre has been extended for a final time until 2 February 2020.

Presented by Eric Abraham and The Fugard Theatre, this is the first non-replica production of the show, and a brand new, South African original production of this huge-hearted, smash-hit musical.

"We have been humbled and inspired by the reactions to the show from a diverse range of people," says Daniel Galloway, managing director and producer of The Fugard Theatre. "The extension provides a wonderful opportunity to plan your holiday bookings and New Year's Eve celebrations, for Capetonians and out-of-towners alike," he adds.

Inspired by true events, Kinky Boots was first brought to life on the big screen in 2005 before being transformed into a hit musical, winning six Tony and three Olivier Awards.

Kinky Boots is brought to you by the same creative team behind the Fugard Theatre productions of The Rocky Horror Show, Cabaret, Funny Girl and West Side Story.

A stellar local cast is led by Darren Craig (Grease, High School Musical) as shoe factory owner Charlie Price and Earl Gregory (Into the Woods, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat) stepping in to the role of drag queen Lola.

Kinky Boots will be performed at The Fugard Theatre until 2 February 2020 on Tuesdays to Saturdays at 20:00 with a matinee performance on Saturdays and Sundays at 15:00.

Additional performances on Sundays at 19:00 will take place from mid-November to mid January 2020.

Tickets starting from R250 can be booked directly through The Fugard Theatre box office on 021 461 4554 or through The Fugard Theatre's website at www.thefugard.com

