South Africa: 'Kinky Boots' At the Fugard Extended Until 2020

21 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By The Juice

Cape Town — South African premiere production of Kinky Boots at The Fugard Theatre has been extended for a final time until 2 February 2020.

Presented by Eric Abraham and The Fugard Theatre, this is the first non-replica production of the show, and a brand new, South African original production of this huge-hearted, smash-hit musical.

"We have been humbled and inspired by the reactions to the show from a diverse range of people," says Daniel Galloway, managing director and producer of The Fugard Theatre. "The extension provides a wonderful opportunity to plan your holiday bookings and New Year's Eve celebrations, for Capetonians and out-of-towners alike," he adds.

Inspired by true events, Kinky Boots was first brought to life on the big screen in 2005 before being transformed into a hit musical, winning six Tony and three Olivier Awards.

Kinky Boots is brought to you by the same creative team behind the Fugard Theatre productions of The Rocky Horror Show, Cabaret, Funny Girl and West Side Story.

A stellar local cast is led by Darren Craig (Grease, High School Musical) as shoe factory owner Charlie Price and Earl Gregory (Into the Woods, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat) stepping in to the role of drag queen Lola. View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Channel24 (@channel24_sa) on Jun 27, 2019 at 2:31am PDT

Kinky Boots will be performed at The Fugard Theatre until 2 February 2020 on Tuesdays to Saturdays at 20:00 with a matinee performance on Saturdays and Sundays at 15:00.

Additional performances on Sundays at 19:00 will take place from mid-November to mid January 2020.

Tickets starting from R250 can be booked directly through The Fugard Theatre box office on 021 461 4554 or through The Fugard Theatre's website at www.thefugard.comView this post on Instagram

A post shared by Channel24 (@channel24_sa) on Jun 27, 2019 at 2:29am PDT

Source: The Juice

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.