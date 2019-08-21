South Africa: North West Man Found Dead After Killing Sisters, 11 and 15, Wounding Their Mom

20 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

A man was found dead after shooting and wounding his girlfriend and killing her two daughters near Rustenburg, North West police said on Tuesday.

The man, 51, apparently got into a fight with the 45-year-old mother in a village near Mogwase on Monday, said Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani.

"The boyfriend who used his vehicle, allegedly forced the girlfriend to accompany him to the bushes where a fight ensued between them. It is alleged that the suspect shot the girlfriend on her shoulder," she said.

The woman managed to escape and he allegedly then drove to her house where he found her daughters, 11 and 15, sleeping.

"He allegedly shot and killed the girls and fled the scene with a Nissan Hardbody bakkie," said Funani.

"Subsequently, his charred remains were found inside the burnt vehicle about 20 km from the initial murder scene. The girlfriend was taken to a local hospital where she is recovering."

The police were investigating two counts of murder and one of attempted murder.

Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane condemned the incident.

"While the police are doing their best to deal effectively with violence against women and children, it is important that professional assistance is sought to ensure that disputes are resolved amicably," she said.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.