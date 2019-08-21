Tanzania: Mohammed Dewji's Abductors Still At Large, Kisutu Court Told

Dar es Salaam — Abductors of Dar es Salaam businessman Mohammmed Dewji are still at large, the Kisutu Magistrate's court was told today August 20.

Prosecution led by state attorney Wankyo Simon said the state is in search of five other individuals who are yet to be apprehended.

State attorney Wankyo Simon said this at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court, adding that investigations into the case are yet to be completed and that they are in search of the five people who are believed to be citizens of Mozambique and South Africa.

He named the suspects as Henrique Simbue, Daniel Berdardo Manchice, Isaac Tomu and Zacharias Junior from Mozambique and Phila Tshabalala from South Africa.

After the prosecution's submission, the Resident Magistrate Huruma Shaidi adjourned the case until September 3 when the case will come for mention.

Taxi driver Mousa Twaleb, 46,is the only suspect in custody accused of involving himself with a criminal gang.

In the first count, it is claimed that between May 1 and October 10 2018 in different places in Dar es Salaam and Johannesburg South Africa, he intentionally aided criminal activities with intent of monetary gains.

In the second count, it is claimed that on October 11, 2018 at Colloseum Hotel in Masaki Dar es salaam, Twaleb with others still at large abducted Mohammed Dewji with aim keeping him in a secret place and in the process putting his life in danger.

In the third count, the state claims that on July 10 2018 in Mbezi Beach Dar es Salaam, the accused laundered money worth Sh 8 million knowingly that the cash was a proceed of criminal activity.

Mohammed Dewji was abducted on October 11, 2018 in Dar es Salaam at Colloseum Hotel as he was about to walk into the hotel's gym in an incident that shocked the nation.